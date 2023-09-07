Kendyl Rumple (Georgetown): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the women's soccer team. The 5-9 forward is off to a fast start for the Tigers. Through her first four matches, Rumple has recorded two goals, three assists and seven points. She had a goal and an assist in Georgetown's 9-0 victory over visiting Berea (Ky.) on Aug. 29. On Sunday, Rumple assisted both of the Tigers' goals in their 2-0 triumph over Union. Georgetown (4-0) will host IU East at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kendyl Rumple
