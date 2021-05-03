Kenzie Millar head shot

Kenzie Millar

Kenzie Millar (Indiana Wesleyan): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore forward on the women’s soccer team. In 16 matches, she totaled one assist, one point, 13 shots, six shots on goal for the Wildcats (10-3-3), who lost 2-0 to Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA Opening Round championship match last month.

