Kiersten (Poor) Findley (Grace): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-11 guard has averaged 13 points, 3.4 rebounds and 27.6 minutes while starting each of the Lancers’ first seven games. She’s shooting 49.3 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range, and 64.7 percent from the free throw line. Tuesday night, Findley tallied a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots in Grace’s 74-57 win at Goshen. She was 8 for 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing three fouls and one turnover in a season-high 36 minutes of action. The Lancers (6-1, 2-0) will host Mt. Vernon Nazarene next Wednesday in a Crossroads League game.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kiersten (Poor) Findley
