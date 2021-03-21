Kiersten Poor head shot

Kiersten Poor

Kiersten Poor (Grace): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-11 freshman guard on the women’s basketball team. In her recently-completed season, Poor averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 28 minutes while starting 19 of 23 games for the Lancers. She made 19 3-pointers and shot 65.9 percent from the free throw line while tallying 22 steals.

