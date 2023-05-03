Stoudemire-Kobe-23a.jpg

Kobe Stoudemire

Kobe Stoudemire (Rose-Hulman): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his freshman season on the men’s basketball team. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 5.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists and 19.8 minutes while starting 15 of 28 games for the Fightin’ Engineers this past season. He shot 43.9 percent (36 for 82) from 3-point range and 71 percent (22 for 31) from the free throw line. Rose-Hulman went 17-11, including 12-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, this past season, which ended with a 73-55 loss to Anderson in the HCAC Tournament final.

Tags

Trending Video