Kooper Falkenstein (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the men’s tennis team. He has opened the season by going 4-0 in doubles, helping the Screaming Eagles to a 3-1 start. Sunday, Falkenstein and parter Preston Cameron topped Hillsdale (Mich.)’s Brian Hackman and Daniel Gilbert 6-3. Falkenstein and USI host Tiffin (Ohio) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

