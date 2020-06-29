Kooper Falkenstein (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the men’s tennis team, went 1-4 in singles and 4-5 in doubles during the abbreviated season. He earned Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kooper Falkenstein
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
