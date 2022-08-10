Kooper_Jacobi_

Kooper Jacobi

Kooper Jacobi (Toledo): The Silver Creek graduate is beginning his sophomore year on the men’s basketball team. On Monday night, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward tallied 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds in the Rockets’ 118-89 win against the Guaynabo All-Stars in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico in their first exhibition game of the trip to the Caribbean Island. As a freshman, Jacobi averaged 2.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 9.5 minutes while seeing action in all 34 games. Toledo will play another exhibition game at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Tags

Trending Video