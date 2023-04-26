Kooper Jacobi (Eastern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate announced his new college destination on Sunday. Jacobi spent his first two years at Toledo. As a freshman, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds a game for the Rockets in 2021-22. He redshirted this past season before entering the NCAA’s transfer portal in March. On Sunday, Jacobi announced on social media that he is transferring to Eastern Illinois University. “Looking forward to being a Panther!” Jacobi wrote on Twitter. Eastern Illinois went 9-22, including 5-13 in the Ohio Valley Conference, this past season. Jacobi will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kooper Jacobi
