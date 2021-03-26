Kevin Gast

Kyle Gast (Franklin): The former Jeffersonville student is a senior on the men’s swim team. Recently Gast helped the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish in the HCAC Championships. Individually, he placed third in the 1650-yard freestyle (16:46.16) and 400 IM (4:14.55), as well as sixth in 200 breaststroke (2:18.40).

