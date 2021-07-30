Kyley_Sorg_head shot

Kyley Sorg

Kyley Sorg (Liberty): The Floyd Central graduate, a member of the cross country and track & field teams, recently completed her junior year. In her only cross country race, Sorg placed 24th in the 5K CSU Buccaneer Invitational. In the indoor track & field season, she placed eighth in the ASUN 3K with a huge personal-best time of 10 minutes, 6.74 seconds. She also set a personal-best in the mile (5:14) while taking sixth in the Brant Tolsma Invitational. In the outdoor track & field season, Sorg placed sixth in the ASUN steeplechase final. She also moved into Liberty’s all-time Top 10 with her personal-best (11:20.36) in the steeplechase at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic.

