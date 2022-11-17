Kynidi Mason-Striverson head shot fr

Kynidi Mason-Striverson

 JR Howell

Kynidi Mason-Striverson (Evansville): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women’s basketball team. The 5-8 guard had two points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal off the bench in the Aces’ season-opening 89-81 win at Eastern Kentucky last Monday. She was 1 for 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, in 17 minutes of action. Last Thursday night, Mason-Striverson had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal off the bench in Evansville’s 115-62 loss at No. 4 Iowa. She was 3-for-7 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the free throw line while also committing two turnovers and one foul in 23 minutes of action. The Aces will visit Illinois on Saturday.

