Kynidi Mason-Striverson (Evansville): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-8 point guard had 13 points and three rebounds in the Aces’ 65-54 victory over visiting Indiana State on Wednesday night. She was 5 for 6 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, while committing three turnovers and one foul in 24 minutes of action. So far this season, Mason-Striverson is averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 20.2 minutes while starting one of 13 games for Evansville. The Aces (7-6, 2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference) will host Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday.
