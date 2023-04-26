Lanae_Crowe-.jpg

Lanae’ Crowe

Lanae’ Crowe (Grace): The Charlestown graduate is a sophomore on the women’s track & field team. Last weekend, Crowe had a standout performance in the 118th annual Little State Championships at Indiana Wesleyan. Crowe, a thrower, heaved the discus 149-feet, 4-inches — setting a new school record and hitting the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying standard — to finish sixth overall. She also finished 24th in the shot put.

