Landon Kruer freshman year head shot

Landon Kruer

Landon Kruer (Navy): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher picked up his second save of the young season in the Midshipmen’s 5-3 victory over visiting Princeton in the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday. Over the final two innings, he allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out two. So far this season, Kruer is 0-0 with two saves and a 6.23 earned-run average in five appearances. Over 8 2/3 innings he’s allowed nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits while walking five and fanning 10. Navy (7-9) is scheduled to host Bucknell at 2 p.m. Friday.

