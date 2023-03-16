Landon Kruer (Navy): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher picked up his second save of the young season in the Midshipmen’s 5-3 victory over visiting Princeton in the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday. Over the final two innings, he allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out two. So far this season, Kruer is 0-0 with two saves and a 6.23 earned-run average in five appearances. Over 8 2/3 innings he’s allowed nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits while walking five and fanning 10. Navy (7-9) is scheduled to host Bucknell at 2 p.m. Friday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE; Landon Kruer
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Movie about Southern Indiana Softball player set to release this summer
- UPDATE: 'All clear' given following nitrogen oxide release
- HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Walters out after 1 season at Floyd
- Arrest made following Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash
- Man arrested after missing Georgetown teen found in western Indiana
- Clark County man arrested for allegedly stealing construction materials
- Man shot by Jeffersonville Police dies
- UPDATED: Attorney responds to Clarksville's eminent domain move for Colgate site
- Liquor store for Eastern Boulevard among Clarksville zoning requests
- Southern Indiana partners announce Shakespeare in the Park series
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.