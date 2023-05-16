DSC_6037_7pnoK.jpg

Navy sophomore pitcher Landon Kruer, a Providence graduate, is one of 56 relief pitchers named to the Midseason Watch List for the 18th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award.

 Photo courtesy Naval Academy Athletics

Landon Kruer (Navy): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the baseball team. Last week, the relief pitcher was named to the 2023 All-Patriot League second team. The conference saves leader for the past two seasons, the right-handed Kruer has picked up nine saves in 2023 while compiling a 3.70 earned-run in a team-high 18 appearances, striking out 20 in 24 1/3 innings pitched. Holding a 2.79 ERA with six saves in league action, the converted catcher has made eight league appearances and totaled seven strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings while limiting opposing batters to eight hits. A midseason addition to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List, Kruer is second in program history for both single-season saves (nine) and career saves (16), needing just one more to match both the season and career school records. Kruer was named a Freshman All-American closer last season by the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball after walking on to the team.

