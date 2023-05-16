Landon Kruer (Navy): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the baseball team. Last week, the relief pitcher was named to the 2023 All-Patriot League second team. The conference saves leader for the past two seasons, the right-handed Kruer has picked up nine saves in 2023 while compiling a 3.70 earned-run in a team-high 18 appearances, striking out 20 in 24 1/3 innings pitched. Holding a 2.79 ERA with six saves in league action, the converted catcher has made eight league appearances and totaled seven strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings while limiting opposing batters to eight hits. A midseason addition to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List, Kruer is second in program history for both single-season saves (nine) and career saves (16), needing just one more to match both the season and career school records. Kruer was named a Freshman All-American closer last season by the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball after walking on to the team.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Landon Kruer
