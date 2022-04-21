Landon Kruer (Navy): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. On Tuesday, Kruer was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Week. He earned the first weekly honor of his career by pitching 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief last week. Kruer earned his fifth save of the season in a 13-10 victory over Mount St. Mary’s. He also earned his second victory of the year on Sunday against Lehigh. He tossed 1 2/3 innings of hitless ball in the Midshipmen’s 3-2 triumph over the Mountain Hawks. The freshman has totaled the second-most appearances amongst the Midshipmen pitching staff this season (12), yielding just a 2.40 ERA and a team-best .173 batting average against over 15 innings of work. The five saves by Kruer are tied for the eighth-most for a single season in program history, while the freshman is already tied for the 11th-most career saves by a Navy pitcher. The Midshipmen (17-20, 8-11), who lost to Bucknell on Wednesday, have a three-game series at rival Army this weekend.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Landon Kruer
Clarksville planted about fifty trees around town on Wednesday. And, Pat Harrison is giving away over a thousand saplings this weekend.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. It finally returned in-person on Monday.
