Landon Sprigler head shot

Landon Sprigler

Landon Sprigler (Union College): The New Albany graduate recently completed his sophomore season at Hocking, where the point guard averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line for the Hawks en route to earning All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference honors. On Monday, Sprigler announced on social media that he is transferring to Union (Ky.) College.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you