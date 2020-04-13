Landon Sprigler head shot

Landon Sprigler

Landon Sprigler (Hocking): The New Albany graduate, a 5-10 freshman guard, averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 28 games, including 13 starts, for the community college in Nelsonville, Ohio. He shot 46 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range, and 74.2 percent from the free throw line for the Hawks, who went 18-14.

