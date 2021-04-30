Landon Sprigler head shot

Landon Sprigler

Landon Sprigler (Hocking): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. Earlier this month, Sprigler was named to the All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference team. In 12 games, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line for the Hawks.

