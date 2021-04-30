Landon Sprigler (Hocking): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. Earlier this month, Sprigler was named to the All-Ohio Community College Athletic Conference team. In 12 games, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free throw line for the Hawks.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Landon Sprigler
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Joan Graninger Oehmann, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Fort Knox, KY. and was a retired cafeteria manager for St. Anthony Schools. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville. She was preceded in …
Online Poll
How would you grade President Joe Biden's performance in his first 100 days in office?
Joe Biden faced big challenges when assuming the presidency in January, among them a surging pandemic, a sharply divided Congress and nation, and an immigration crisis. Since taking office, Biden has proven to be a big-spender — he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and is proposing a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education. He's also re-engaged climate change and announced an end to our 20-year war in Afghanistan.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler leads Kentucky to national title
- Home for fathers in recovery opens this weekend in Clarksville
- AUTO RACING: "Chargin" Charlie Glotzbach passes away
- DODD COLUMN: Morning run takes terrifying turn
- New Albany police searching for bank robbery suspect
- Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville handling cargo for $600 million expansion project at Southern Indiana cement plant
- BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders hand Shamrocks 1st loss
- NAFC considers plans for health center at New Albany High School
- Three more Prosser Career Education Center programs garner SEALs status
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler, Wildcats win national title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.