Lauren Lambdin head shot

Lauren Lambdin

Lauren Lambdin (IU Southeast): The Spencer County (Ky.) graduate is a 5-7 junior guard on the women’s basketball team. Lambdin, who averaged 19.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, was named to the All-River States Conference second team. She made a team-best 16 3-pointers and also shot 84.8 percent from the free throw line.

