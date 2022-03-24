Lauren Thompson (IUPUI): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the women’s swimming & diving team. Last month, Thompson helped the Jaguars to a third-place finish in the Horizon League Championships. There she finished second in the 100 backstroke as well as the 200 back. Additionally, she scored points in the 200 individual medley, the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay. Earlier this month, Thompson was named to the Horizon’s All-Academic team. She holds a 3.76 grade-point average while studying Accounting/Supply Chain Management and has been named to the Fall and Spring Academic Advisor’s list every semester she’s been at IUPUI.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lauren Thompson
Paradigm Pro Wrestling is donating all ticket sales for its tournament this Friday (March 18) to support Ukrainian relief efforts.
Baptist Health Athlete of the Week
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Della Mae (Gravitt) Engle, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The daughter of the late Malcolm Tarver and Mary Viola McDonald Gravitt, Della was born December 21, 1934 in Henryville, IN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Fern Gravitt; her husban…
Most Popular
Articles
- Amber Joann Clapp
- Floyd County makes way on accessible playground
- SOFTBALL: Twelve players to watch this season
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: CAI alum has his 'One Shining Moment'
- Indiana State Police identify driver killed in fatal New Albany wreck, passenger
- DODD COLUMN: Watching out for Scott County
- Common Haus Hall to open soon in downtown Jeffersonville
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers win 1st semistate title
- ISP identifies one person involved in fatal New Albany wreck
- Holcomb vetoes transgender girls sports ban, signs bill to eliminate handgun permit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.