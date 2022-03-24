Lauren Thompson head shot

Lauren Thompson

Lauren Thompson (IUPUI): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the women’s swimming & diving team. Last month, Thompson helped the Jaguars to a third-place finish in the Horizon League Championships. There she finished second in the 100 backstroke as well as the 200 back. Additionally, she scored points in the 200 individual medley, the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay. Earlier this month, Thompson was named to the Horizon’s All-Academic team. She holds a 3.76 grade-point average while studying Accounting/Supply Chain Management and has been named to the Fall and Spring Academic Advisor’s list every semester she’s been at IUPUI.

Tags

Trending Video