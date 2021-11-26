Lauren Thompson head shot

Lauren Thompson

Lauren Thompson (IUPUI): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the women’s swimming and diving team. Last weekend, Thompson and the Jaguars finished their fall season in their House of Champions Invitational. On Saturday, she finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke with the 10th-fastest time in school history (2:00.87). “I think what went well is I was super-confident after my race in prelims, but I also decided to take it out a little faster and I was able to hold on and I secured that fourth-place finish,” Thompson said afterward. The Jags will be back in action on Jan. 7 at Illinois Chicago.

