Lauren Thompson (IUPUI): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the women’s swimming and diving team. Last weekend, Thompson and the Jaguars finished their fall season in their House of Champions Invitational. On Saturday, she finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke with the 10th-fastest time in school history (2:00.87). “I think what went well is I was super-confident after my race in prelims, but I also decided to take it out a little faster and I was able to hold on and I secured that fourth-place finish,” Thompson said afterward. The Jags will be back in action on Jan. 7 at Illinois Chicago.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lauren Thompson
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Billy Cunningham passed away at home on Thursday. Visitation is on Tuesday, 11am-4pm, Funeral is at 4pm at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Donald C. Paulsen Jr., 71, Visitation 10 AM - 2 PM Monday with Funeral at 2 PM. Naville & Seabrook Oak St. Chapel. Burial at Fairview Cemetery. www.nsfuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- New evidence to be filed against New Albany cop
- Jeff bar owner arrested on racketeering, theft charges
- Teacher pay increases in school districts across Clark, Floyd counties
- Smith Farmhouse to be relocated, New Albany council approves PUD for developer
- Charlestown Road residents express concerns about street safety
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fighting Irish beat Bulldogs
- Police pursuit through New Albany leads to felony theft charges
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs hold off Generals
- New Albany man sentenced to 10 years in robbery, battery case
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Helton's second chance lifts Pirates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.