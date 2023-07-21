The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her freshman year on the softball team at the University of Southern Indiana. Osborne made 10 appearances, including one start, for the Screaming Eagles in the spring. She recorded her first collegiate hit against Austin Peay. Off the field, she earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lavin Osborne
