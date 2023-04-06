Leah Thompson (IUPUC): The Rock Creek graduate recently completed her sophomore season at Marian University’s Ancilla College. On Wednesday, Thompson announced that she will finish her career at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus. At Ancilla, the 5-foot-10 setter/outside hitter was a starter for most of this past season for the Chargers, who finished 6-16. In their season-ending 3-2 loss to Glen Oaks Community College, Thompson tallied a team-best 25 digs, 14 assists, 10 kills and three service aces.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Leah Thompson
