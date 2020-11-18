Lexi Lester head shot

Lexi Lester 

Lexi Lester (Cumberlands): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore setter on the volleyball team. In two matches, one of which she’s started, Lester tallied 40 assists, three kills, 5.5 points, 17 digs and one block assist for the Patriots (1-1), who return to action Feb. 15.

