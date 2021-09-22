Lexi Lester_head shot

Lexi Lester

Lexi Lester (Cumberlands): The Christian Academy graduate is a sophomore setter on the women’s volleyball team. So far this season, Lester ranks second on the squad in assists (160) and service aces (18) while also recording 89 digs, 11 kills, 31.5 points and four total blocks for the Patriots (8-5), who visit Georgetown (Ky.) on Thursday night.

