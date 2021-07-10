Lexi Striegel head shot

Lexi Striegel

Lexi Striegel (Thomas More): The Silver Creek graduate is a rising sophomore on the volleyball team. The defensive specialist tallied 136 digs (2.1 per set), 21 points, 19 service aces, seven assists and two kills for the Saints, who went 8-16, including 7-11 in the Mid-South Conference, this past season. Striegel is a nursing major.

