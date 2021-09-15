Lexie Fisher head shot

Lexie Fisher

Lexie Fisher (IU Southeast): The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a junior libero on the volleyball team. On Monday, Fisher was named the Rivers States Conference Defender of the Week. She led the Grenadiers with 65 digs in four matches last week. Fisher opened the week with a career-high 21 digs against Campbellsville (Ky.). Through Monday, she led IUS with 105 digs and 3.62 digs per set. She had just four reception errors to go along with four aces on the season.

