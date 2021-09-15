Lexie Fisher (IU Southeast): The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a junior libero on the volleyball team. On Monday, Fisher was named the Rivers States Conference Defender of the Week. She led the Grenadiers with 65 digs in four matches last week. Fisher opened the week with a career-high 21 digs against Campbellsville (Ky.). Through Monday, she led IUS with 105 digs and 3.62 digs per set. She had just four reception errors to go along with four aces on the season.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lexie Fisher
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Our top headlines include a mask mandate in Borden-Henryville Schools and a local healthcare professional honored by the Indiana Hospital Association.
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Ola E. "Bud" Stotts, 83, passed away Monday. Visitation, Friday, September 17, 1-7 p.m. at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral service, 7 p,m.
A memorial visitation will be held from 12 to 2 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, with military honors to immediately follow.
David E. Carroll, 70, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Clark Memorial Hospital. He retired as a maintenance supervisor at Colgate. David was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam-Era. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his bourbon, cigars, and most of al…
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged in hit-and-run of cyclist in Jeffersonville
- New Albany among 11 Indiana BMV branches temporarily closed
- Man in custody after nonfatal shooting Friday in New Albany
- New Albany officer resigns after being placed on administrative leave
- TG Missouri announces $19 million expansion in New Albany
- Floyd County businessman announces bid for District 72 seat
- BEAM COLUMN: NAFC Educator gives textbook access to local school board
- New Albany man charged with terroristic threat in workplace about COVID vaccinations
- Pekin woman charged in death of 2-year-old
- Floyd County community gives back as hospital staff faces increased stress levels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.