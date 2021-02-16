Lexie Libs head shot

Lexie Libs

Lexie Libs (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a senior setter on the women’s volleyball team. Libs, the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Year in 2019, was named the league’s Setter of the Week last Wednesday. Libs recorded 31 assists, 11 digs, five kills, two service aces and one block assist in the Gamecocks’ season-starting 3-1 win over Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 7. The next day, Libs dished out a match-best 41 assists to go along with eight digs in Jacksonville State’s 3-0 sweep of the Redhawks.

