Lexie Libs (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a fifth-year senior on the volleyball team. The 5-foot-9 setter was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Week on Monday. She started all four matches last week for the Gamecocks, who went 4-0. She averaged 10 assists per set, 1.83 digs per set, 1.25 kills per set and 0.67 blocks per set. In the first set of the Jax State Invitational on Friday, Libs tallied 22 assists in just two sets played to go along with three kills, three digs and one block against Nicholls in a 3-0 sweep. In the match, the Gamecocks posted a program-record .528 hit percentage. “Lexie is a huge reason why we hit our highest percentage ever against Nicholls Friday morning,” JSU coach Todd Garvey said. “She is a great setter who has a high IQ and does a fantastic job of running our offense and getting everyone involved.” Libs leads the ASUN in assists per set, averaging 10.53 this season. In addition, the Gamecocks second in the ASUN in total assists (421) and assists per set (12.03). Jacksonville State (9-1) will travel to West Lafayette for the Stacey Clark Classic this weekend. The Gamecocks will face Purdue (and two former Pioneers), Tennessee and Purdue Fort Wayne.

