Lexie Libs

Lexie Libs (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a senior setter on the women’s volleyball team. On Wednesday, Libs was named the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Year for the second straight season and was selected to the OVC first team for the third consecutive year. So far this season Libs has amassed 602 assists, 124 digs, 30 kills, 28 total blocks and four service aces for the Gamecocks (15-1). Jacksonville State faces Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. today in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament.

