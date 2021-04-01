Lexie Libs (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a senior setter on the women’s volleyball team. On Wednesday, Libs was named the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Year for the second straight season and was selected to the OVC first team for the third consecutive year. So far this season Libs has amassed 602 assists, 124 digs, 30 kills, 28 total blocks and four service aces for the Gamecocks (15-1). Jacksonville State faces Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. today in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lexie Libs
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Ruth Coleen Matthews, 82, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Memphis Christian Church, American Legion Post 204 Ladies Auxiliary, Tri County Shrine Club-Ladies Guild, Hoosier Hillbilly's and a Kentucky Colonel. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jim M…
Online Poll
Will you wear a face mask when it becomes advisory, but not mandatory, in Indiana?
Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced that beginning April 6, Hoosiers will no longer be required to wear a face mask when in public. The COVID-19 safety measure will still be advised, though, and local health officials can enact stricter guidelines.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Wedgewood nurse charged with practicing medicine without license
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lovings-Watts hoping to hear from Woodson
- New Albany teen charged with murder
- BEAM COLUMN: Durham opens doors to sobriety
- 'A FIERCE ADVOCATE:' Longtime attorney remembered for his contributions
- Affinity to open HQ, manufacturing and distribution center in River Ridge
- Indiana Supreme Court to hear West Clark teacher's union case
- New Albany business opens Medicare call center, plans to hire 16 additional workers
- New Albany administration wants 'detailed study' of dam removal
- Work on new home for River Ridge, Clark County government progresses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.