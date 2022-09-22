Ligia Williams redshirt frosh head shot

Ligia Williams

Ligia Williams (Cincinnati): The Rock Creek graduate is a redshirt freshman on the volleyball team. The 5-foot-11 middle blocker has seen action in 23 sets so far this season. In that time she’s compiled 47.5 points, 37 kills, 18 total blocks, six digs and one assist. Cincinnati (2-8) will visit Tulane at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and Houston at 2 p.m. Sunday in its first American Athletic Conference matches of the season.

Tags

Trending Video