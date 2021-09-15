Lilly Bivens head shot

Lilly Bivens

Lilly Bivens (Nicholls State): The Providence graduate is a junior setter on the volleyball team. Through the Colonels’ first nine matches, all of which she’s started, Bivens tops the team with 226 assists and is second in digs (65). She also has 8.5 points, seven kills, one service ace and one block assist. Bivens had 21 assists in Nicholls’ loss to Jacksonville State last Friday. The Colonels (6-3) play in the Auburn Preseason Tournament this weekend.

