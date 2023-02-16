Lilly Hatton (Wofford): The North Harrison graduate is a senior on the women’s basketball team. Last Saturday, the 6-foot-1 forward had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal in the Terriers’ 83-62 triumph over Western Carolina. She was 5 for 10 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while also committing three fouls in 28 minutes of action. That day Hatton became the 18th player in program history to reach 1,000 points for her career. She’s now the 12th Terrier with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. So far this season, Hatton is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 27.2 minutes per game while shooting 32.4 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. Wofford (17-7, 7-3 in SoCon) will visit East Tennessee State at 7 p.m. Thursday night and Tennessee-Chattanooga at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lilly Hatton
