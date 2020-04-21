Lilly Hatton head shot

Lilly Hatton

Lilly Hatton (Wofford): The North Harrison graduate, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward on the women’s basketball team, averaged 7.4 points and six rebounds while starting 28 of 29 games en route to earning Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors. She shot 43.7 percent from the field, including 38.2 percent from 3-point range, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

