Lilly Hatton (Wofford): The North Harrison graduate, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward on the women’s basketball team, averaged 7.4 points and six rebounds while starting 28 of 29 games en route to earning Southern Conference Freshman of the Year honors. She shot 43.7 percent from the field, including 38.2 percent from 3-point range, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lilly Hatton
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Isaac David Lott, 41, of Salem, IN, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was an avid UofL fan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Isaac leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Christina Lott; sons, Braden Lott, Ryder Lott and Carter Ferguson; parents, David and Sherrill Lott and si…
Michael Dale Hall, 68, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away April 18, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Dale E. and Doris Devine Hall. He owned Ewing and Hall Machine and Manufacturing. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Hartline H…
Online Poll
Do you wear a cloth face cover when out in public?
On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending people "wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities." The CDC stated the cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. It also cautioned cloth face covers are not a substitute for social distancing, and that people should continue to keep 6 feet between themselves and others.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged in fatal Floyd County crash
- Jeffersonville man arrested for child seduction, molestation
- Wildlife in Need owner loses appeal
- Gradual reopening part of post-COVID Indiana
- Positive COVID-19 cases increase in Clark, Floyd counties
- Fireside Bar and Grill in Sellersburg celebrates 35th anniversary
- UPDATE: Man found dead in New Albany identified
- Man arrested for battery, firing shots in Jeffersonville
- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday in New Albany
- Man found dead on Big Four Bridge identified
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.