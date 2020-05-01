Lindsey Nelson head shot

Lindsey Nelson 

Lindsey Nelson (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore infielder on the softball team, hit .395 with five doubles, three triples and six RBIs while starting 15 of 22 games for the Grenadiers. She also had a slugging percentage of .684 and an on-base percentage of .455.

