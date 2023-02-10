Lody_Cheatham fr head shot

Lody Cheatham

Lody Cheatham (Campbellsville): The Borden graduate is a freshman on the men’s wrestling team. Cheatham placed sixth out of 49 wrestlers at the NUWAY College Men’s Open last month in Louisville. He then finished fourth out of 26 in 149-pound weight class in the Blue Raider Open at Lindsey Wilson College. Cheatham, who is currently 11-5 on the season, will next compete Feb. 18 at Ephram White Park in Bowling Green, Ky. Cheatham also was recently named to the Dean’s List at CU.

