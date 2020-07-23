Logan Barber head shot

Logan Barber (Western Kentucky): The New Albany graduate, a rising sophomore midfielder on the women’s soccer team, played in eight matches, logging 127 minutes. She tallied two shots, including one on goal. Barber also earned the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and was named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Additionally, she was named to the President’s List for the fall and spring semesters.

