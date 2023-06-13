Lucas McNew (Southern Indiana): The Borden graduate recently completed his graduate season on the baseball team. McNew was recently named first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). He is USI’s first student-athlete to earn an NCAA Division I Academic All-America honor. To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-America Award, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials and at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (4.0 scale). The honor caps off an award filled season for McNew. He was named pre-season All-Ohio Valley Conference, second-team All-OVC and CSC Academic All-District in addition to the Academic All-American. McNew, a USI graduate with a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration, started all 55 games in his final season. He batted .310 with 44 runs scored, 44 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs, in addition to posting a team-best 18 multi-hit games and tying for the team-lead with 12 multi-RBI games. The .307 career hitter finished his USI career tying for 13th in program history with 212 hits; ranking fifth in home runs (25); fifth in RBIs (170); sixth in doubles (51); and tying for 14th in runs scored (142). He also was a versatile player during his career, seeing action at six different positions (catcher, first base, second base, third base, right field, and left field) throughout his five seasons. McNew and the Screaming Eagles ended the program’s first season at Division I and in the OVC with an appearance in the conference tournament, an 8-15 league record and a 17-38 overall mark.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lucas McNew
