Lucas McNew (Southern Indiana): The Borden graduate is a senior on the baseball team. Last Thursday, the catcher was named to the 2023 preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team in a vote of conference coaches and athletic communications directors. McNew started all 49 games last season for the Screaming Eagles, batting .321 with a team-best 57 RBIs, eight home runs and 16 doubles while scoring 36 runs scored. McNew, who is a career .306 hitter, enters the season tied for sixth in program history in home runs (20), 13th in RBIs (126) and 14th in doubles (40). USI, which was picked to finish eighth in the league’s preseason poll, is scheduled to open its season Friday against Western Illinois at Millington, Tenn.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lucas McNew
