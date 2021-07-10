Lucas McNew head shot

Lucas McNew

Lucas McNew (Southern Indiana): The Borden graduate recently completed his sophomore year on the baseball team. The catcher/infielder/outfielder played in 18 games and made 17 starts for the Screaming Eagles this past season despite missing six weeks with a broken jaw. He hit .183 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs. He had a season-high three RBIs against Lake Erie College in USI’s season-opening series. In the Screaming Eagles’ 10-4 win over Quincy in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, McNew went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. After the season McNew, who is a management major, was named Academic All-GLVC.

