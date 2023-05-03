The Floyd Central graduate is a senior on the men’s tennis team. On April 20, Sakamaki was named to the Valeo Horizon League All-Academic Team. It was Sakamaki’s fourth straight conference all-academic award, after being named Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference in his first three seasons at USI. He was also awarded the Council of Presidents Academic Excellence Award last season. Then last Thursday, Sakamaki received the Herb Foster Sportsmanship Award from the Horizon League. On the court, Sakamaki nabbed seven singles wins and had a part in seven doubles victories. In his four-year stint, the Biology major has earned 45 singles victories and 42 doubles wins. As a team, the Eagles finished the 2022-23 campaign 7-14 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lucas Sakamaki (Southern Indiana)
