Lucas Sakamaki (Southern Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a sophomore on the men’s tennis team, topped the team with a 12-2 record in singles and also went 10-3 in doubles. He was also named Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lucas Sakamaki
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
