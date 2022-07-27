Lucas Sakamaki (Southern Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate is about to begin his senior year on the men’s tennis team. As a junior, Sakamaki ranked second on the team in singles wins with a 13-10 mark (12-7 in dual matches, 1-3 in tournaments). He combined with Marvin Kromer and Yahor Bahdanovich to go 15-8 in doubles (12-7 in dual matches). He and Kromer went 12-5 at No. 2 doubles. After the season he was named Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference, given the Council of President’s Academic Excellence Award and recognized with the GLVC’s James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Lucas Sakamaki
