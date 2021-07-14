lucas_sakamaki_head shot

Lucas Sakamaki

Lucas Sakamaki (Southern Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his sophomore year on the men’s tennis team. Sakamaki topped the Screamining Eagles with a 13-3 singles record — 12-2 in dual matches and 1-1 in tournaments. He was 4-1 at No. 4, 6-0 at No. 5 and 2-0 at No. 2. Sakamaki was a team-best 5-1 in GLVC action. In doubles he combined with Spencer Blanford and Marvin Kromer to produce a 10-6 mark, including 9-5 in GLVC dual matches. After the season he was named Academic All-GLVC.

