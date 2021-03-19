Luke Gohmann (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate is a 6-6 junior forward on the men’s basketball team. Gohmann and the sixth-seeded Knights (23-4) will face 11th-seeded Loyola (La.) this afternoon in the first round of the NAIA National Championships in Kansas City, Mo. Gohmann has averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while starting 23 of 26 games for Marian. He’s shooting 48.1 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent from 3-point range, and 85.7 percent from the free throw line.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Luke Gohmann
