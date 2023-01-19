Luke Gohmann (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. Wednesday night, the 6-6 swingman scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the Knights’ 80-69 win at St. Francis in a Crossroads League game. He went 6 for 9 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line while also finishing with one assist, one steal, one turnover and four fouls in 30 minutes of action. So far this season Gohmann is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, two assists and 27.6 minutes while starting 19 games for Marian. He's shooting 48.2 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from 3-point range, and 82.4 percent from the free throw line. The Knights (16-4, 6-4) next host Mt. Vernon Nazarene at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Luke Gohmann
