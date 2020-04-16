Luke Gohmann head shot

Luke Gohmann

Luke Gohmann (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-6 sophomore wing on the men’s basketball team, averaged five points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Knights, who went 25-7 and advanced to the NAIA Division II national tournament. He shot 50 percent from the field, including 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and 68 percent from the free throw line.

 

