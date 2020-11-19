Luke Gohmann heashot

Luke Gohmann

Luke Gohmann (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-6 junior forward on the men’s basketball team, came off the bench to score a team-high — and career-high — 16 points in the Knights’ 78-56 victory over Rio Grande on Tuesday night. Gohmann was 4 for 4 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free throw line. He also snared five rebounds and recorded one steal in 20 minutes of action. Gohmann and the 12th-ranked Knights (3-0) will host No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday.

